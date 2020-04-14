Health official lauds Iran’s successful COVID19 management  

Speaking in Razavi Khorasan anti-coronavirus committee meeting, Qasem Jan Babaei said different aspects of COVID19 have not yet been identified for researchers.

Iran has taken a step-by-step approach to escape COVID19 crisis, he added.

Due to the fact that Iran may also be involved with similar viruses in the future, decisions were taken with regard to adopting necessary infrastructures.

Meanwhile, Governor of Razavi Khorasan Province Ali Reza Razm Hosseini said that correct, logical and firm decisions should be taken for removing limitations in line with fighting coronavirus.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that 45,983 people out of a total of 73,303 infected with the coronavirus have recovered whereas 4,585 have unfortunately lost their lives.

