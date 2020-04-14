Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 14

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: US imperialism more dangerous virus than corona

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called US imperialism a more dangerous virus for human society than corona.

- Virus infections declining in most Iranian provinces: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry said Monday new cases of coronavirus infections and deaths from the viral outbreak have been declining across most of the country's 31 provinces.

- Iran: US in no legal position to block IMF loan

Iran said on Monday the United States “is in no legal position” to block the country’s request for an emergency loan from the International Monetary Fund to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak.

- US imperialism more dangerous than coronavirus

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, on Monday that US imperialism is a virus more dangerous than the novel coronavirus for the human community.

- US reconnaissance aircraft spy on PMU in Iraq

US reconnaissance aircraft have flown over the positions of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) across the country, an Iraqi security source says.

- Delay costs IOC ‘several hundred million’; Japan pays rest

The International Olympic Committee will face "several hundred million dollars” of added costs because of the postponement of the Tokyo Games, the body’s president said.

- Iran enjoying fine public health system

As Iran is fighting to contain the deadly coronavirus pandemic, China’s ambassador to Tehran says “Iran is among the countries enjoying fine public health system in the Middle East".

- Iran’s int'l coronavirus cartoon contest receives 4200 submissions

Iran's We Defeat Coronavirus International Cartoon Contest has received 4200 submissions from cartoonists from 88 countries.

- Health more important than cup: Golmohammadi

Persepolis football team head coach Yahya Golmohammadi says that public health is far more important than concluding the current campaign but they deserve to win the title.

- NICICO sales, exports reach record high of $1.4 billion

The National Iranian Copper Industries Company’s sales totaled a record high of 227 trillion rials ($1.41 billion) in the last fiscal year that ended on March 19, 2020, to witness a staggering rise of 127% compared to the year before.

- First bank-based ETF launch next week

The government is to launch the first exchange-traded fund to offer its remaining shares in banks and financial institutions, as part of a comprehensive plan to downsize and reduce its role in the economy.

- CBI reviews inflationary trend over three decades

The increase in consumer prices hit a 24-year high of 41.2% in the last fiscal year that ended on March 19, 2020.

