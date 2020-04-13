Problems preventing return of Iranians from Central Asia resolved: Diplomat

According to a report by Iran's Consulate in Aktau, a city in Kazakhstan, located on the Eastern shore of the Caspian Sea, closure of land, marine borders and cancellation of international flights, ban of personal travels as well as the restrictions imposed these days have created many problems for the Iranians residing in the region.

Meanwhile, some Iranian lorry drivers have got stuck on the borders of certain Central Asian states who have returned Iran recently.

Iran's Consul General in Aktau Habibollah Malakutifar said that when Iranians face problems every point across the world, main duty of the Consulate is to use all in power to render them the necessary services.

"For the same reason, we issued warnings on the closure of borders on the same early days of creating restrictions," he said, noting that most of the Iranians returned home using Iranian ships in Caspian Sea since Turkmenistan refused to allow them to return home through the country.

