Zarif : COVID19 an opportunity for US to kick its addiction to sanctions

"Despite US sanctions, Iran has made significant progress in fighting the pandemic, thanks to its human & scientific resources, and friends abroad. #Covid19 was opportunity for US to kick its addiction to sanctions," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

"Instead, it will now live in infamy in the memory of our people," he added.

Earlier, Zarif in a message urged US to stop preventing Iran from selling oil, saying Iran does not need Trump's charity.

Meanwhile, Zarif referred to his letter to the UN chief, saying he had urged the international community to disregard US' inhuman sanctions imposed on Iran.

In his recent letter to UN cheif Zarif said: "While the virus ravages our cities and towns, our population—unlike those of other countries affected—suffer under the most severe and indiscriminate campaign of economic terrorism in history, imposed illegally and extra-territorially by the Government of the United States since it reneged on its commitments under Security Council Resolution 2231 in May 2018."

"It is unconscionable that the Government of the United States has not only increased what it shamefully calls “maximum pressure” on our people—just as the virus has spread and is killing our most vulnerable citizens—but that it additionally has the audacity to lecture us on containing the coronavirus as it itself is evidently incapable of containing its onslaught," the letter reads.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that 45,983 people out of a total of 73,303 infected with the coronavirus have recovered whereas 4,585 have unfortunately lost their lives.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish