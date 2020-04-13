Tehran, New Delhi discuss fighting COVID-19 over phone

During the telephone talk, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his India counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar also reviewed political developments in Afghanistan, especially peace process in the country.

Earlier, Zarif and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov discussed recent developments concerning political crisis of Afghanistan, Yemen and the ceasefire in Yemen on a phone call on Monday.

The two top diplomats also reviewed the most recent condition of the coronavirus outbreak in the region and the world, collective methods to fight it.

Foreign Minister Zarif also held separate talks on Monday over the phone with his Qatari and Turkish counterparts on the latest critical situation and political developments in Afghanistan.

