Tehran, New Delhi discuss fighting COVID-19 over phone

Tehran, April 13, IRNA – Iranian and Indian foreign ministers in a telephone call late on Monday explored ways of latest situation surrounding coronavirus in the region and world, ways of fighting it and as well as US illegal unilateral sanctions against the Iranian nation.

During the telephone talk, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his India counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar also reviewed political developments in Afghanistan, especially peace process in the country.

Earlier, Zarif and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov discussed recent developments concerning political crisis of Afghanistan, Yemen and the ceasefire in Yemen on a phone call on Monday.

The two top diplomats also reviewed the most recent condition of the coronavirus outbreak in the region and the world, collective methods to fight it.

Foreign Minister Zarif also held separate talks on Monday over the phone with his Qatari and Turkish counterparts on the latest critical situation and political developments in Afghanistan.

