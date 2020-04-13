Energy minister announces 250 water, electricity and wastewater projects

Reza Ardakanian told reporters, referring to the ministry's projects in the current Persian year (March 2020 – March 2021), that 9 big dams will be operational and 9 others will be impounded; 45,000 acres will undergo farming after irrigation and drainage grid was done by Energy Ministry.

Ardakanian also announced launching of 20 water and sewage treatment plants and providing 700,000 villagers in 1,400 villages with sustainable water supplies.

On electricity section, the energy minister said that 12 thermal power plants with a total capacity of 2,100 MW and another several hundred MW of electricity by renewable energy, as well as some several small-scale power plants along with 1,900 kilometers of power transmission lines would also become operational.

Ardakanian also said that the ministry had launched 227 water and electricity projects last year, including 10 bid dams, about 3,000 MW of electricity, over 6,000 acres irrigation and drainage networks, considerable number of water and sewage treatment plants, connecting over 850 villages to the power grid, and several small power generators and transmission grids were initiated during the last Iranian year (ended March 19, 2020).

9416**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish