Iranian, Russian FMs discuss Afghanistan, Yemen developments

Tehran, April 13, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov discussed the recent developments concerning political crisis of Afghanistan, Yemen and the ceasefire in Yemen on a phone call on Monday.

The two top politicians also discussed the most recent condition of the coronavirus outbreak in the region and the world, collective methods to fight it, and some other issues.

Foreign Minister Zarif also held separate talks on Monday over the phone with his Qatari and Turkish counterparts on the latest critical situation of political developments in Afghanistan.

Zarif also discussed Afghanistan and Yemen crisis over with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres twice on Sunday.

