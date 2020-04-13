Iranian, Russian FMs discuss Afghanistan, Yemen developments

The two top politicians also discussed the most recent condition of the coronavirus outbreak in the region and the world, collective methods to fight it, and some other issues.

Foreign Minister Zarif also held separate talks on Monday over the phone with his Qatari and Turkish counterparts on the latest critical situation of political developments in Afghanistan.

Zarif also discussed Afghanistan and Yemen crisis over with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres twice on Sunday.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish