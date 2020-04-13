Iran exports $20b worth of goods to neighboring countries

According to the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade, Iran had planned to export 48 billion dollars worth of goods in the entire last year, so that $20.3 billion was exported by the end of the tenth Iranian month of Dey falling on January 20, 2020.

IRNA economic reporter said that the small, medium-size, and big businesses were to export 70 million Euros of non-oil goods in the past year, from which 55 million Euros was materialized in the first 10 months.

Expansion of barter agreement to help production, trade and specifically export is a major factor in light of boosting the export capacities by a surge in the manufacturing sector.

The new Iranian year has been named the year of “Surge in Production” have been followed by 40 projects in seven fields. Management of import and expansion of export has been envisaged in the context of five projects.

