Iran’s Red Crescent distributes 100k liters of disinfectant, 1 million alcohol pads

Tehran, April 13, IRNA – An official in the Iran Red Crescent Society (IRCS) said on Monday that from the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, 100,000 liters of disinfectants and hand gels, and one million alcohol pads have been distributed throughout the country.

Hassan Safarieh, IRCS Under-Secretary General for Health, Treatment and Rehabilitation, told IRNA that Soha Company has also distributed Caltra tablets all around the country. Caltra is effective in treating coronavirus disease. It has been imported by Soha Kish Company.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that 45,983 people out of a total of 73,303 infected with the coronavirus have recovered whereas 4,585 have unfortunately lost their lives.

Since yesterday 1,617 new affected cases have been detected in the country, he pointed out.

The Iranian official added that 3,877 cases are in critical conditions.

