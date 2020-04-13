Easing lockdown will follow expertise guidelines, says gov't spox

Rabiei said in a press conference that all the policies concerning coronavirus outbreak are pursued in accordance with guidelines of the Health Ministry and experts and a final decision to resume activities after they were halted to contain the virus, will be taken on that basis.

Heath experts in Iran's health section have produced plenty of protocols concerning workplace sanitation in order to reopen the businesses, according to Rabiei.

He said that the government updates its knowledge of the virus using any information available in any country about the contagion and the plans to contain its economic effects.

On the formation of new government in Iraq, Rabiei said that Iran's longstanding policy is to respect Iraqi sovereignty, obeying the religious authority in the country and avoiding any intervention in Iraqi affairs.

Warning that some adventurous policies cost people's lives in the region, he advised the United States to grasp a new realistic understanding of its own wrong policies in Iraq.

On Afghanistan, he said that Iran supports formation of a strong central government in Afghanistan and will spare no effort to help establish such a government as it is in line with international security and the fight against terrorism.

to be updated...

9416**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish