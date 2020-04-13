Apr 13, 2020, 2:12 PM
Montenegro sympathizes with Iran over deaths caused by pandemic

Belgrade, April 13, IRNA – President of Montenegro Milo Đukanović sent a message to his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani to sympathize with the people and the government of Iran over death of thousands of Iranians by coronavirus pandemic.

Đukanović wrote in the message the was well covered in the Montenegrin media that there is no doubt the world has faced with the biggest challenge of the contemporary history and its consequences have affected all the countries.

Đukanović hoped that the measures taken by the governments and the self-sacrifice of the medical staff that are actually in the front line of the war against the coronavirus will stop the disease as soon as possible.

According to the Montenegrin media 267 people have been infected with the virus, from whom two have lost their lives.

Head of the Iranian Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that a total of 71,686 people in Iran have been infected by the coronavirus, from whom 4,474 people have lost their lives fighting COVID-19.

