Iran exports 7,000 tons of aquatic food products to Iraq

The province has produced more than 200,000 tons of aquatic food last year, Tahmoures Fattahi told IRNA.

He added that the province is planned to increase its aquatic food exports in the current Iranian year named by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as "Surge in Production."

Fattahi announced that Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari Province produces 40 percent of aquatic food of the country.

As the official said, the province has the capacity of producing 240,000 tons of aquatic food in a year, meanwhile, the production capacity would double after identifying the target markets.

Fattahi further noted that Middle East's biggest unit of producing aquatic food is active in the industrial city of Shahr-e Kord.

Shahr-e Kord, 97 km of southweat ofcentral Iranian province of Isfahan, has ancient hills around itself, the hills which date back to millenniums B.C.

Also, Shahr-e Kord is the first in Iran regarding its capacity to breed salmon.

