Devotion of Iranian medical staff never to be forgotten: Jahangiri

Speaking in the meeting to introduce the new head of the Red Crescent Society of Iran, Jahangiri said that the powerful medical staff of Iran did a great job in the fight against the coronavirus, adding the big dimensions of the disease affected the entire world community.

Jahangiri said that the artists and the writers will register instances of the self-sacrifice. Some 45 doctors and nurses died of contracting coronavirus at Iranian hospitals.

Saying that we need to try to minimize the effects of the coronavirus, Jahangiri added some parts of society were hurt by lockdown, public quarantine and Social Distancing procedure required to stem spread of the epidemic.

He said that the Red Crescent Society is an organization that serves people and the people trust it.

He added that it is an asset for the Red Crescent Society that it has millions of risk-taking volunteers working with the formal staff of the organization.

The fact is that, as President Hassan Rouhani put it, Iran in now fighting with two viruses: coronavirus and US sanctions, he said.

He hoped the country will defeat both at minimal costs.

Head of the Iranian Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that a total of 71,686 people in Iran have been infected by the coronavirus, from whom 4,474 people have lost their lives fighting COVID-19.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish