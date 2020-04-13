US impeding Iran from combating COVID-19, envoy says

In a telephone conversation with the Japanese ambassador to Moscow, Toyohisa Kozuki, the Iranian diplomat termed the US measure as "a medical terrorism".

He thanked Japan for supporting Iran in the fight against the deadly virus, adding that the US has been posing numerous obstacles in the process of sending medical aid to the country.

The Japanese ambassador, for his part, expressed his sympathy with the families of the Iranian victims and lauded Tehran's efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

The two sides also reviewed the recent developments in the Middle East, as well as Syria, Iraq, Libya and Yemen.

