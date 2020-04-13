Apr 13, 2020, 9:47 AM
US impeding Iran from combating COVID-19, envoy says

Moscow, April 13, IRNA – Iran's Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Monday that Washington is impeding the global states, particularly Iran, from the battle against the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a telephone conversation with the Japanese ambassador to Moscow, Toyohisa Kozuki, the Iranian diplomat termed the US measure as "a medical terrorism".

He thanked Japan for supporting Iran in the fight against the deadly virus, adding that the US has been posing numerous obstacles in the process of sending medical aid to the country.

The Japanese ambassador, for his part, expressed his sympathy with the families of the Iranian victims and lauded Tehran's efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

The two sides also reviewed the recent developments in the Middle East, as well as Syria, Iraq, Libya and Yemen.

