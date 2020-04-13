Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 13

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran eases some travel restrictions amid pandemic

President Hassan Rouhani announced on Sunday that an intercity travel ban within each province, imposed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, has been lifted.

- Iran FM, UN chief discuss US sanctions, Yemen crisis

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres conferred on the US sanctions on the Islamic Republic amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Canada postpones download of Flight 752 black boxes indefinitely

Canada told Iran to hold off indefinitely from going forward with the much-anticipated download and analysis of flight recorders recovered from the wreckage of Flight 752, according to a CBC News report on Sunday.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran did better than Europe, U.S.

President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday Iran has handled the coronavirus outbreak better than Europe and the United States, assuring that the country’s stocks of basic commodities are replenished better than ever.

- UN Mideast envoys urge warring parties to cease fighting

The United Nations envoys in the Middle East have urged all warring parties in the region to end hostilities and turn their focus to "the true fight of our lives” - tackling the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

- Ex-Iran coach Wilmots lauds Sardar Azmoun

Former Iran coach Marc Wilmots has praised Team Melli forward Sardar Azmoun.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Top Iranian scholar Hassan Anusheh passes away at 75

Eminent Iranian scholar Hassan Anusheh, whose research contributed enormously to several Persian encyclopedias, died of cancer on Saturday at 75.

- Can the Iranian clubs ask players to take pay cut?

The Iranian clubs face a crisis regarding the payment of the players' salaries, and the coronavirus pandemic has worsened the situation.

- Tax income up 31% in a year

Iran’s tax revenue has increased 31 percent in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19), Omid- Ali Parsa, the head of Iran’s National Tax Administration (INTA), announced.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Tax revenues rise 31% to $8.9b

Tax revenues increased by 31% in the last fiscal year (March 2019-20) compared with the year before to reach 1,430 trillion rials ($8.93 billion), the head of the Iranian National Tax Administration says.

- Tehran stocks enjoy four-day winning streak

The benchmark of Tehran Stock Exchange surged more than 2.5% on Sunday to extend a winning streak into a fourth day.

- Loans for startups, tech firms

State-backed Iran National Innovation Fund is planning to loan 45 trillion rials ($277.7 million) to knowledge-based companies and tech firms in the current fiscal year (ending March 2021).

