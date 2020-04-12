Apr 12, 2020, 11:45 PM
Zarif, Guterres discuss Yemen developments over phone for 2nd time in 24 hrs

Tehran, April 12, IRNA – United Nations chief Antonio Guterres discussed measures taken by the UN to keep the on-going ceasefire in Yemen with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif over phone on Sunday evening.

This is the second time the top politicians are discussing Yemen in the past 24 hours.

Zarif supported the UN secretary-general efforts for establishing a ceasefire in Yemen, adding that Yemen crisis has no military solution and securing a sustainable ceasefire is the beginning for a political solution.

Giving a report on Iran’s efforts to solve the political crisis and advancing the peace process in Afghanistan, Zarif presented some details on his contacts with Afghan officials: President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah, National Security Adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar.

