Zarif, Guterres discuss Yemen developments over phone for 2nd time in 24 hrs

This is the second time the top politicians are discussing Yemen in the past 24 hours.

Zarif supported the UN secretary-general efforts for establishing a ceasefire in Yemen, adding that Yemen crisis has no military solution and securing a sustainable ceasefire is the beginning for a political solution.

Giving a report on Iran’s efforts to solve the political crisis and advancing the peace process in Afghanistan, Zarif presented some details on his contacts with Afghan officials: President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah, National Security Adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar.

9417**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish