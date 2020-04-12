Iran, Belarus discuss health status of Iranian students

In the meeting, Saeed Yari thanked Anatoly Sikorsky and his colleagues for their efforts to protect Iranian students’ health, and added that the Iranian Embassy is ready to cooperate with the university to improve the health conditions of Iranian students.

Sikorsky gave a report on the measures taken by the university to preserve the health of all of the students, and stressed that the university has an identical approach in dealing with all students from other nations.

The two parties also discussed ways to facilitate the return of the Iranian students.

Sikorsky assured the Iranian ambassador that they will take all necessary measures to cooperate with the embassy in order to solve the academic issues of the students and help them return home.

Most of the nearly 800 Iranian students studying at the Belarusian universities are studying medical sciences.

