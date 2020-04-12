Iran to host Int’l Festival on World's Best Furniture and Woodcarving

Speaking to IRNA, scientific secretary of the festival Farhad Qasemi said in line with cleaning the world from coronavirus, advance Research Center for Sofa and Wood Carving Institute of Malayer University will hold the event with delay.

He referred to coil design, finishing and upholstery as main topics of the festival.

He added that the best design, cloth, color quality, upholstery, beauty and international standards will be granted awards and certificates.

He noted that the event will be an opportunity for exchanging ideas and linking various research groups.

According to Malayer University official website, Malayer is the second largest city in Hamedan province, after Hamedan city. The most part of the population in this city are occupied with wooden handicrafts and especially the production of traditional furniture. Although this art had been existed from a long time ago, it is about a half century that it has gained prosperity.

