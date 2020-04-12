Over 40% of Iran’s Hamoon int'l wetland flooded by water

Speaking to IRNA, Vahid Poor Mardan said we had considerable volume of water three years ago but due to two decades of drought in this wetland, the volume of water could not remove all problems.

It is expected that the wetland to turn into an epicenter to contain dust, he said.

He referred to the canalization of a water course, avoiding cultivation in wetland basin and livestock grazing, especially camels as effective measures for increasing clean weather days over the last year.

Iran’s Department of Environment and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) have signed a document on a project to revive Hamoon Wetland in southeastern Iran.

Earlier, Ali Arvahi, the director of a national plan for protecting Iranian wetlands, told IRNA that the project is aimed at upgrading the management of natural resources for reviving the ecosystems of the wetlands and supporting alternative livelihoods for local communities of Hamoon Wetland.

He said that the goal of the project is to focus on protecting the wetland and upgrading the standards of livelihood of the local people as well.

Hamoon Wetland, located in southeastern Iran, is shared between Iran and Afghanistan. It is Iran’s third biggest lake and the seventh biggest international wetland of the world.

