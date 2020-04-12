Museum virtual tours encourage Iranian people to stay at home

The content consists of pictures and one-minute videos that introduces the museum. The content also encloses a selection of the galleries put up in the past few years at www.niavaranmu.ir.

The Niavaran Palace Complex is a historical palace complex located in northern Tehran. It consists of several palaces and monuments built during the Qajar (1796-1925) and Pahlavi (1925-1979) dynasties.

Head of the Iranian Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that a total of 71,686 people in Iran has been infected by the coronavirus, from whom 4,474 people have lost their lives fighting COVID-19.

Jahanpour added that 1,657 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

The Iranian official reiterated that 3,930 patients are in critical condition.

He said that in the past 24 hours, 117 COVID-19 patients have lost their lives.

Urging the people to keep staying at home, Jahanpour went on to say that 263,388 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

