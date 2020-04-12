Iranian NW province increases exports by 68%

Leila Owrangi said that export of the year reached 132,469 billion rials, adding altogether 2,549,358 tons of goods were exported from the borders of the province.

The exported goods increased by 19 percent in weight. Tabriz customs had the most share in the export of the non-oil exports.

The secretary of the coordination of trade of East Azarbaijan Province said that the in the past Iranian year, more than 513,139 tons of goods worth 48,218 billion rials.

She added that 800 thousand tons goods worth 1.576 billion dollars were transited from the province, which showed a 27% increase in value and 12% in weight.

