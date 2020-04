According to the public relations office of the Iranian Youth Cinema Society, “Don’t touch anything” is to represent Iran in the 17th short film festival in Vienna.

The festival is one of the most important short film festivals in Europe. It is an Oscars and Badfta qualifier. The festival is to be held online due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The festival is to take place on May 28 to June 2.

9417**2050

