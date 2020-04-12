Allameh Tabataba'i University to deliver online Russian language teaching courses

The Russian language course which will be held upon the initiative of the Russian group consists of Russian classic literature, active courses in contemporary Russian language, contemporary Russian language history and kids literature.

All students and researchers in Iran and Afghanistan can participate in the online teaching course for free.

North Ossetian State University enjoys close ties with Iran and had earlier launched Persian Language teaching course.

North Ossetian State University after K.L. Khetagurov is a university in Vladikavkaz, Russia.

The university consists of 17 schools and 52 departments. It has six functioning science and research centers. Recently, the Physics and Nanotechnology Collective Utility Center came into being.

The basic study fields for science and research at the university include new materials and nanotechnology; information and communication technology; biological and medical technology, biosystems technology; environmental management; multi-level educational systems; humanitarian and educational technology; intercultural communication; regional and international relations; regional socio-economic development, forecast and administration technology.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish