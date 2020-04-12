US prescription period is over: Russian official

In an interview on Sunday with IRNA's reporter in Moscow, Ivan Timofeev labeled the United States as the world's leading violator of Human Rights and the international law, saying that the world after the pandemic needs a new order in which the US needs to look for new friends instead of bullying.

Timofeev said that Washington has introduced tens of sanctions packs against Iran during the last 40 years and it continues to keep them in place instead of easing them to show solidarity with Iran and the international community during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The emerging world powers which have shown their capacities in recent years will stand against the US supremacist behavior as the US has no more capability to respond to these challenges in the new world after the pandemic, Timofeev said.

Director of Programs of the Russian International Affairs Council added that the recent challenge after oil price falls indicated that new world order emerges in international community to the despair of the United States and that the US will have to negotiate with new powers on international issues afterwards.

