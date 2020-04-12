Apr 12, 2020, 4:27 PM
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code: 83748038
0 Persons

Tags

Iran transfers cheetah to natural habitat to mate

Iran transfers cheetah to natural habitat to mate

Semnan, April 12, IRNA – The secretary of an environmental non-governmental organization said on Sunday that transferring "Iran", the female cheetah, from Pardisan Park in Tehran to her natural habitat, in Semnan Province, west of Tehran, will prepare the conditions for reproduction of the endangered species.

Fatemeh Jandaghi told IRNA that stress can disrupt reproduction in the Asian cheetah, and by transferring Iran to her natural habitat in Turan National Park, stress-causing effects, such as dogs bark, go away.

Jandaghi said that Iran is three years old and helps to improve the ratio of female to male cheetahs. The population of male cheetah is more than that of female in the area.

She added that the 700-hectar area for the cheetahs has been fenced to keep the rare animals safe and secure from dangers like dogs.

Iran has been exited from Turan National Park unofficially, also known as Khar-Turan, two years ago.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 8 =