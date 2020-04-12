Iran transfers cheetah to natural habitat to mate

Fatemeh Jandaghi told IRNA that stress can disrupt reproduction in the Asian cheetah, and by transferring Iran to her natural habitat in Turan National Park, stress-causing effects, such as dogs bark, go away.

Jandaghi said that Iran is three years old and helps to improve the ratio of female to male cheetahs. The population of male cheetah is more than that of female in the area.

She added that the 700-hectar area for the cheetahs has been fenced to keep the rare animals safe and secure from dangers like dogs.

Iran has been exited from Turan National Park unofficially, also known as Khar-Turan, two years ago.

9417**2050

