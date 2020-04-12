Jahangiri says US sanctions on Tehran include essential goods

Jahangiri made the remarks speaking during a ceremony in Tehran to introduce the new Minister of Agricultural Jihad Kazem Khavazi who recently won the vote of confidence from the Iranian Parliament to gain the post.

Although the US sanctions seemingly make no problem for Iran to purchase its essential items, such as wheat, banking exchanges for the imports of such items are impossible due to restrictions caused by the US sanctions, the first vice-president said.

While they claim the sanctions do not impose any restrictions on the imports of drugs and medical supplies, different countries say that they will be questioned by the US if they export medicine to Iran, he added.

Underlining the significance of self-sufficiency in producing wheat, Jahangiri said that the country’s wheat production is expected to rise to 14 million tons this year.

The vice-president also said that with the inauguration of the Persian Gulf Star refinery in southern Iran, the country is not only meeting its gasoline needs, but also exports gasoline and gas oil to other countries.

He said that if Iran had failed to focus on this project, the US would undoubtedly sanction the exports of gasoline to Iran.

