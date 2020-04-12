Iran supports any prime minister winning Iraqi parliament’s vote of confidence

Masjedi wrote on his Twitter account that Iran respects the Iraqi law and political system and accordingly supports any prime minister chosen within the framework of the Iraqi Constitution.

He also spoke exclusively with IRNA on Friday congratulating the Iraqi prime minister-designate Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

Iran regards that al-Kadhimi was elected in a legitimate process, Masjedi said.

He said that Iran did not support any option to be elected as Iraqi prime minister and was ready to cooperate with anyone who wins the vote of confidence of the Parliament.

The ambassador noted that Iran is not to support a special political group in Iraq, rather it respects all ethnic communities, tribes and people from different faiths in the country.

He expressed success for the Iraqi prime minister-designate, hoping that his proposed cabinet will be able to win the vote of confidence of the Parliament.

