Book 'Hannah, Our Hero' on COVID-19 translated into Croatian

Tehran, April 12 , IRNA – Book under the title of 'Hannah, Our Hero' on coronavirus (COVID-19) written by an Iranian named Ali-Asghar Seyyedabadi has been translated into Croatian language.

Translated by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Croatia, the book is aimed at teaching children worldwide how to take care of themselves in the battle against the deadly virus. 

The book had previously been translated into Italian, French as well as German. 

 The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

