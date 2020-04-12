President Rouhani: Low-risk activities to resume next week in Tehran

"Reopening of low-risk businesses is a part of greater Smart Social Distancing plan for provinces which started yesterday and it will start in Tehran next Saturday," President Rouhani said during the Anti-Coronavirus National Headquarters meeting on Sunday morning.

He added that Health Ministry has guided vocational unions asking to start their activities to receive authorization code from an internet portal designed for this purpose and to become connected with the ministry through the portal.

Rouhani vowed the businesses cooperating with Health Ministry to receive the authorization code and complying with health protocols will receive a sign representing their efforts to ensure people's health.

Iran's chief executive also said that Health and Interior ministries along with the ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade will provide a plan for the high-risk businesses to start their activities with specific instructions and protocols.

Public transportation vehicles must be disinfected before they start to work and after that and the drivers must wear facial masks and gloves and avoid carrying excessive passengers, President Rouhani said as ratified in the Social Security Committee of the State Ministry.

He advised people living in Tehran and other big cities to use taxis or their private cars due to a lack of public transportation vehicles.

Recalling the approaching of Ramadan month, Iranian President stressed that religious congregations won't be held in public, but in the social media in case the outbreak situation persists as it is, although the final decision will be taken in the next meeting of the Anti-Coronavirus National Headquarters.

The decision on opening of businesses are taken in accordance with principles of Healthy Ministry which include the number of beds in hospitals, human resources, physicians, nurses and ventilators, Rouhani underlined.

The statistics provided by the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development show that Iranians were so cooperative during the voluntary social distancing period in early March that there can be seen little difference in the traffic during the compulsory period in the last two weeks of March, according to President Rouhani.

He asked Iranians to do the same during the time the Smart Social Distancing plan is implemented and to stay at home unless for necessary activities.

Referring to commercial transportation system workers and farmers, the President also praised those who like health workers are in the frontlines, providing people with the goods, food and medicine they need.

Rouhani compared Iran's coronavirus death rate with that of European countries, and said that Iran did better thanks to people and the endeavor made by health workers, the state television, armed forces, social media activists and artists.

He said that Europe is encountering one virus that is COVID-19, while Iran is struggling with another virus called the sanctions and both viruses were defeated by the solidarity among Iranian people.

The chief executive congratulated the Iranian lawyers, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Central Bank on their success in releasing 1.6 billion dollars of Iranian property blocked in Luxemburg due to US sanctions.

Rouhani ordered to lift the travel limitation within provinces, but said that inter-province trips are still prohibited and will be allowed only from April 20.

