Apr 12, 2020, 12:16 PM
Journalist ID: 1195
News Code: 83747602
0 Persons

Tags

Low-risk activities to resume next week in Iran, Rouhani guides

Low-risk activities to resume next week in Iran, Rouhani guides

Tehran, Apr 12, IRNA – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that low-risk activities receiving authorization code will resume throughout Iran next Saturday by observing health protocls.

"Reopening of low-risk businesses is a part of greater Smart Social Distancing plan for provinces which started yesterday and it will start in Tehran next Saturday," President Rouhani said during the Anti-Coronavirus National Headquarters meeting on Sunday morning.

He added that Health Ministry has guided vocational unions asking to start their activities to receive authorization code from an internet portal designed for this purpose and to become connected with the ministry through the portal.

Rouhani vowed the businesses cooperating with Health Ministry to receive the authorization code and complying with health protocols will receive a sign representing their efforts to ensure people's health.

To be updated…

9416**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 10 =