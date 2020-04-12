Low-risk activities to resume next week in Iran, Rouhani guides

"Reopening of low-risk businesses is a part of greater Smart Social Distancing plan for provinces which started yesterday and it will start in Tehran next Saturday," President Rouhani said during the Anti-Coronavirus National Headquarters meeting on Sunday morning.

He added that Health Ministry has guided vocational unions asking to start their activities to receive authorization code from an internet portal designed for this purpose and to become connected with the ministry through the portal.

Rouhani vowed the businesses cooperating with Health Ministry to receive the authorization code and complying with health protocols will receive a sign representing their efforts to ensure people's health.

To be updated…

9416**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish