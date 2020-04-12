Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 12

** IRAN DAILY

- Pope urges US to heed Iran’s coronavirus concerns

The Vatican expressed sympathy with the Iranian people and talked to the US over draconian sanctions on the Islamic Republic amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

- MP: Corona outbreak proved solidarity between Iran’s Zoroastrian expats, people

The coronavirus outbreak once again proved the solidarity between Iran’s Zoroastrian expatriates and the country’s people, said an Iranian MP.

- Key US senator urges Trump not to block Iran's IMF loan request

A senior Democratic senator urged US President Donald Trump to approve Iran's request for a $5bn loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying that it is "in the interest of international security" to help Iran contain the spread of the coronavirus.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Low-risk businesses resume as fight continues

Iran began reopening government offices and allowing "low-risk” business activities to resume in most of the country Saturday after a brief nationwide lockdown to help contain the coronavirus outbreak.

- Yemeni forces repel several Saudi attacks

Days after the Saudi-led coalition’s claim that it has halted its aggression in Yemen due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Yemeni Army has announced that it repelled several Saudi assaults on various fronts in just one day.

- Iran remain in 33rd place in FIFA rankings

Iran national football team remained in the 33rd place in the latest FIFA World Ranking list released on Thursday.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Huge statue of Martyr Soleimani to embellish Takestan

A huge statue of Martyr Qassem Soleimani will be set up at the main entrance of the town of Takestan in Qazvin Province.

- Gabriel Calderon not ruling out a move to Iran

Argentine coach Gabriel Calderon has refused to rule himself out of return to Iran.

- Volunteers prove altruism in coronavirus battle

These days, people in Iran, like almost all across the world, are grappling with a new predicament, called the novel coronavirus or Covid-19.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Tehran stocks at new highs

Tehran Stocks soared by 10,800 points at the start of the trading week on Saturday and crossed the psychological level of 600,000 points to post 1.8% gain.

- Iran coronavirus update: 70,000 cases, 4,300 deaths

The COVID-19 infections in Iran crossed 70,000 and the death toll rose above 4,300 on Saturday, health officials announced.

- $133m invested in 5 steel projects in Iran

The Ministry of Industries, Mining and Trade launched five steel projects with a total investment of 21.39 trillion rials ($133 million) during the 11 months to Feb. 19.

