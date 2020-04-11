Iran holds kata competitions online

Mohammad-Hadi Malek-Sabet said that the girls’ and boy’s competitions were held with 142 athletes in free and control styles.

Malek-Sabet said that in this event, athletes from Yazd, Meybod, Ardakan, and Bafgh, all in Yazd Province, performed their katas, filmed them and sent them for the referees.

He said that the referees will watch and give points to the athletes according to the most recent laws of the intentional federation regarding kata performance.

Malek-Sabet added that the event is held through social media in line with the campaign of staying home during coronavirus time to break the chain of infection.

He said the results will be announced after judgments.

