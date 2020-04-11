Minister: Iran’s gov’t employs 20% of assets to develop economy

Speaking in a meeting with First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri, Dej-Pasand said foreign investment is regarded as a tool and a channel for transferring technology and attaining development.

Tax and treasury should be smart and electronic, he said adding that 70% of banking which is now governmental should become electronic.

Iranian Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical Education Saeed Namaki earlier said that no phenomenon is more severe for the country's economy than the continuation of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Iran has been fighting against the virus as well as the economic war simultaneously, he pointed out.

