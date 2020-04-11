Iranian films to compete at American festivals

“Extra sauce”, directed by Alireza Ghasemi, which is due to compete in Sarasota Film Festival, will be screened online at the event as the coronavirus disease outbreak continues in the United States.

The festival is slated for the last week of April.

Ghasemi’s previous film, “lunch time”, had won the best short film award of the previous edition of Sarasota Film Festival.

“The fourteenth day”, an Iranian short film, is also due to be screened at the 68th edition of the Columbus International Film Festival in the United States.

The event, which is due to be held online indicates the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is slated for April 15-19.

The Iranian film shows a decision by a woman on whether to work outside or stay at home as a housewife.

Maral Farjad, Shahram Abdoli, Mehdi Sabaei, Shaghayegh Norouzi, Saeid Dakh, Jalil Farjad and Bahar Saberi are among the cast of the film.

