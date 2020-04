The movies will be shown on-line due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Show Me Shorts Film Festival is among the most creditable ones in the world. It is held every October in New Zealand.

The Iranian movies to be shown in the event are from Sara Tayebzadeh, Maryam Mohajer, Samaneh Shojaee, Leila Khalilzadez, Tanin Torabi, Roghayyeh Tavakkoli, and Ghasideh Golmakani.

9417**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish