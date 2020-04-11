Iranian tech-park to hold anti-coronavirus innovation event online

Ali-Mohammad Nikbakht told IRNA that reviving the jobs shut down due to coronavirus, robotic and controlling viral infections, prefabricated hospitals and health stations, new hand and surface disinfectants, nano-technology, and controlling viral contamination are the issues covered in the Acceleration Event of Azarbaijan (Rusha).

He said that the event also includes special masks for viral diseases, software for controlling the conditions in quarantine time and civil crises, machines disinfecting and decontaminating water, and air purifiers.

He added the best ideas will be granted 150 million rials.

Applicants register before April 18 at http://wastp.ir/admin/FA/Post/PostDetail.

9417**2050

