Iranian newspaper distributed in wraps with gloves

The measure was taken to help the readers to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

Iran Newspaper is printed in a totally disinfected workshops, whose employees follow the sanitary instructions, including wearing masks and gloves, during the printing process. A pair of gloves are enclosed with the paper.

Iran Newspaper is sent to selected newsstands and stores, and also sent to subscribers.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Friday that 35,465 people out of a total of 68,192 infected with the coronavirus have survived whereas 4,232 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Jahanpour added that 1,972 new affected cases have been detected since Thursday.

"Over the last 24 hours, 122 people died owing to the deadly virus," he said on Friday.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish