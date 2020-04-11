Afghanistan lauds Iran cooperation for treatment of COVID19 infected immigrants

All measures especially the recent order of the Iranian president for free treating of Afghan refugees in Iran’s public hospitals have assured Afghanistan government, the statement reads.

It also praised facilitating transit, providing health aid for vulnerable refugees.

Given to the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran and the world, Afghanistan government wishes success for Iranians in fighting this crisis, it noted.

Earlier, Advisor to Iranian Minister of Health Mohammad Asaei Ardakani referred to safety measures taken at air and land borders, saying many Afghan and Pakistani pilgrims have been screened at the quarantines prepared at borders.

He added that the foreign nationals were also screened when they entered Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Ardakani noted that the Iranian Health Ministry has been in touch with Afghan and Pakistani ministries to prevent problems.

