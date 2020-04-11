Iran TUTI Books nominated for Bologna Best Children's Publishers

TUTI is on the final list of Bologna Children's Book Fair and will compete with China, Japan and South Korea to achieve the 2020 prize of the Best Children's Publishers of the Year from Asia.

This is the first time that an Iranian publisher is placed on the final list of Bologna Best Children's Publishers of the Year which is a reputable and professional event across the globe.

Winning the prize from Bologna Book Fair will be an opportunity for publishers to introduce their books with innovative content.

The Bologna Children's Book Fair introduces itself as the world’s leading professional event dedicated to the children's publishing industry attracting over 1,400 exhibitors and around 30,000 visitors from around 80 countries.

The Fair is an industry leading event that has succeeded in bringing together a unique and diverse global audience thanks to over 50 years experience, bolognachildrensbookfair.com says.

