Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 11

- Iran's Leader: Pandemic unveiled true face of the West

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Thursday that the outbreak of the coronavirus laid bare and true color of the Western civilization mainly the US that confiscated shipments of masks belonging to other countries.

- Rouhani: IMF must fulfill duties without bias against Iran

President Hassan Rouhani urged the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday to fulfill its duties toward all member countries, including Iran, without any bias.

- South Korea to resume humanitarian exports to Iran

South Korea is pushing for resumption of humanitarian trade transactions with Iran amid the coronavirus outbreak, with the shipments likely to begin next month, a South Korean Foreign Ministry Official said on Friday.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran’s “Little Black Fish” among Istanbul mayor’s favorite books for home quarantine

Iranian writer Samad Behrangi’s “Little Black Fish” (“Kucuk Kara Balik”) are among the three books Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has wanted Turkish people to read during the home quarantine.

- FFIRI: ACL must continue on two-legged basis

Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) has officially responded to Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on how to continue the 2020 AFC Champions League matches.

- Coronavirus: National Museum of Iran hailed by online visitors

Art-and-history lovers welcomed an initiative launched by the National Museum of Iran to facilitate online visits during the Persian New Year (Noruz) holidays.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- COVID-19 to adversely impact 15 percent of Iranian GDP

Estimates show 15% of Iran’s economy will be affected by the coronavirus outbreak, says Economy Minister Farhad Dejpasand.

- OPEC, allies agree to historic 10 million bpd output cut

Ahistoric production cut agreement between OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, hit a roadblock after Mexico refused to agree to its share of the cuts after a marathon meeting between the oil-producing nations that lasted more than nine hours.

- Economy Ministry instructed to expedite divestiture of state firms

President Hassan Rouhani on Friday instructed the Ministry of Economy to speed up the process of divesting government stakes in state-affiliated companies.

