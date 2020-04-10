Rouhani stresses sharing experience with countries in fight against coronavirus

He made the remarks in a telephone call with Vice-President for Science and Technology Sourena Sattari late on Friday when he appreciated knowledge-based companies' effective role in battling coronavirus pandemic.

Rouhani also ordered Sattari to take necessary measures in line with exchanging initiatives and taking advantage of experience of other countries in battling coronavirus.

Sattari, for his part, briefed Rouhani on the achievements and measures of the knowledge-based companies.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Friday that 35,465 people out of a total of 68,192 infected with the coronavirus have survived whereas 4,232 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Jahanpour added that 1,972 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday (Thursday).

Over the last 24 hours, 122 people died owing to the deadly virus, he said.

8072**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish