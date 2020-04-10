Official criticizes politicizing COVID19

"Political #COVID is a matter of fact while US Administration continuously insists on unilateralism, unlawful sanctions and more recently putting pressure on @WHO for futile reasons," Mohammad Asadi Lari wrote in his Twitter account.

"Together, we can defeat #COVID," he added.

Lari made the remarks in response to Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom's message in which he said: "No time to waste. Let’s focus on saving lives. Collaboration across party lines important to ensure national unity to fight the virus more effectively. National unity is a foundation for global solidarity. When we do this, we quarantine political covid. Stop politicizing #COVID19"

in a separate message Iranian official expressed readiness to join the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria to support WHO's anti-coronavirus efforts.

Tedros earlier described Iran's national campaign to fight the deadly coronavirus as great.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Friday that 35,465 people out of a total of 68,192 infected with the coronavirus have survived whereas 4,232 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

