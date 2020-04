Expressing solidarity with the government, as well as the people of Iran, she expressed her regret and sympathy for the loss of a number of Iranians with the virus.

Earlier today, Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said that 35,465 people out of a total of 68,192 infected with the coronavirus have survived whereas 4,232 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

