Iran, EEU call for bolstering bilateral relations

In a telephone conversation with Iran’s ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali, Slepnev added that the Eurasian Economic Union supports further cooperation between the Chambers of Commerce of Iran and the member states of the Union.

The union supports the Islamic Republic of Iran's stance concerning the US irrational sanctions especially regarding the global battle against the coronavirus, he further added.

Iran’s ambassador to Russia, for his part, called for the country's seriousness in implementing the provisions of the agreement between Iran and the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union.

He also urged the greater use of the capacities to develop trade between Iran and the union.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish