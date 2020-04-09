Apr 9, 2020, 11:03 PM
Iran ready for aiding Turkey in fighting COVID-19

Tehran, April 9, IRNA -- Head of Presidential Office Mahmoud Vaezi and Turkey's Minister of Finance and Treasury Berat Albayrak in a phone talk late on Thursday discussed fighting coronavirus and stressed mutual cooperation in the field.

During the telephone call, they also called for close consultations between the two countries' health ministers and sharing experience in fighting coronavirus pandemic.

Vaezi appreciated Turkey for sending humanitarian packages, saying that Iran is prepared to help the country and share experience with it in the field.

Both officials also expressed pleasure over the effective steps taken in line with boosting mutual economic cooperation, voicing readiness for exchanging goods by the two countries' customs houses round the clock while observing health protocols.

