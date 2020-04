The Chennai International Film Festival is a festival organized in the city of Chennai, India, by a film society, the Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation, with the support of the government of Tamil Nadu, the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce and the Film Federation of India.

The Iranian movie had earlier been screened in Taos Shortz Film Fest (US), Varese International Film Festival (Italy) and Minikino Film festival (Indonesia).

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish