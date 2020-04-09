Official: COVID19 death toll hits 4,110 in Iran

Jahanpour said that 1,634 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 117 people died due to the deadly virus, he added.

The Iranian official noted that 3,918 cases are in critical condition.

He went on to say that 231,393 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

