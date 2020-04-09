Iran, Turkey discuss joint anti-COVID19 fight

Şentop expressed regret over Larijani’s infection to COVID19 and wished health for him and for all Iranians.

He expressed the hope that the two sides to successfully pass the crisis through collective efforts.

After certain symptoms emerged, Larijani underwent coronavirus testing and he tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently in quarantine receiving medical treatment.

Earlier, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Gabriela Cuevas Barron in a message expressed solidarity with Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani diagnosed with coronavirus, saying: "I also stand in solidarity with the MPs. We will get through this together."

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish