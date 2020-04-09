Apr 9, 2020, 11:07 AM
Iran, Iraq review avenues to broaden military cooperation

Baghdad, April 9, IRNA – Iran's military attaché in Iraq Mostafa Moradian conferred on Friday with the Iraqi Defense Minister Najah al-Shammari on the expansion of military and defense cooperation.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the importance of continued combat against the terrorist group of Daesh (ISIS).

The two officials also appreciated efforts taken by the Iranian and Iraqi armed forces in the fight against the deadly coronavirus which has killed over 80,000 across the world.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected about 1,420,000 people across the world, while more than 81,000 people were killed.

