Russia's peace fund urges EU, US to lift sanctions against Iran, Venezuela

Slutsky made the remarks in a statement while referring to the critical situation in the entire world after the outbreak of coronavirus in December 2019.

As Slutsky said, humanity today is facing an unprecedented challenge that has made involved in all world countries, affected over 1,400,000 people and killed over 80,000.

Continuation of coronavirus pandemic will bring economic crisis to the world, the Russian official noted.

Further, he expressed dissatisfaction over a disagreement on Russia's proposal to the United Nations for global solidarity.

Although the UN secretary-general was after the draft of Russia's proposal, it was rejected by the EU, the US, the UK, Georgia, and Ukraine just for political reasons, Slutsky said.

Those who introduce themselves as democratic states have imposed different kinds of sanctions against one-third of the world nations, he noted.

At the end, he stressed that Russian Peace Foundation will continue helping the coronavirus-hit countries.

